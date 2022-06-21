Rahul Gandhi to reappear before ED again today after 12-hour questioning on day four

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Rahul Gandhi arrives to meet party workers at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Rahul Gandhi will reappear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday again in the National Herald money laundering case. The Congress leader had appeared for questioning for around 12 hours on the fourth day on Monday.

Gandhi left the headquarters of the agency on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 12:30 am.

He arrived at the ED office just after 11 in the morning and went out once in the afternoon for over an hour, accompanied by his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

He has been asked by the agency to continue recording his statement for the fifth day on Tuesday.

The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

She was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in Delhi where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

