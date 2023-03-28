Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: Congress-led Opposition to continue 'black' protest against government

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha on March 23.

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE updates: Following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22. The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005. The development is likely to further escalate the political fight between the BJP and the Congress and its allies who have targeted the government over the issue. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have decided to continue their 'black' protest against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country." On Monday, March 27, Opposition members also took out a march in the morning wearing black attire or bands on Parliament premises as part of their protest.

