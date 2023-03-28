Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: Congress-led Opposition to continue 'black' protest against government

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
Updated on: March 28, 2023 7:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi News LIVE updates: Following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22. The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005. The development is likely to further escalate the political fight between the BJP and the Congress and its allies who have targeted the government over the issue. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have decided to continue their 'black' protest against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of  Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country." On Monday, March 27, Opposition members also took out a march in the morning wearing black attire or bands on Parliament premises as part of their protest.

 

  • Mar 28, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Cong holds protest across Telangana over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS

    The Congress leaders and workers held protests across Telangana against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Scores of Congress activists held an agitation at Moosarambagh crossroads in Hyderabad, while District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nayini Rajender Reddy led a protest at Hanamkonda near Warangal, a party release said. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: Official

    The United States is watching the court case of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, an official has said while observing that Washington continues to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression. Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark.

