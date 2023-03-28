Opposition parties likely to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In a major development, Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

According to the sources of the news agency ANI, the proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Further, it said that the grand old party is discussing the issue with the other parties.

Notably, the development came amid the chaos that erupted following the disqualification of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the post of Member of Parliament. However, this was not clear what lead Congress to bring such an action against the Parliament speaker.

Congress complains

Recently, during the Parliament session, Congress on multiple occasions complained that their microphones in the House were being muted in order to silence the demands of the Opposition.

Earlier on March 17, the Congress shared a video clip on Twitter, wherein the audio in Lok Sabha appeared to have gone silent during the Opposition's protests.

