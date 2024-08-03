'Don't ever think of arresting Rahul Gandhi, will be final nail in BJP's coffin': Singhvi's stern warning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi warned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government not to get Rahul Gandhi arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that if it does so, that will be the “final nail in BJP’s coffin”. His remarks came a day after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that the ED “insiders” told him that a raid is being planned against him after his speech in the Lower House of the Parliament.

“If ED even thinks of arresting RaGa, the nation shall strike the final nail in BJP's coffin! Don't ever think of this. Never ever..” Singhvi posted on X.

What had Rahul Gandhi said?

Issuing an open dare to the Centre, Rahul Gandhi on August 2 said that he is waiting “with open arms” for the ED’s raid.

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed…..Chai and biscuits on me,” he posted on X.

What was Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' speech?

During the Union Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha on July 29, Gandhi employed the concept of 'Chakravyuh' from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata to launch a pointed critique against the central government. He used the metaphor to highlight the challenges and traps he perceives in the government's policies, drawing a parallel between the epic’s strategic warfare and the current political landscape.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

Anurag Thakur hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Speaking further, the LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi. The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people. Subsequently, BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on Mahabharata and Chakravyuh and said that some people are 'accidental Hindus' and their knowledge of Mahabharata is accidental too.