Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das appointed Governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said today (October 18).

Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the first non-tribal chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

He has been appointed to the gubernatorial post in place of Professor Ganeshi Lal, who has completed his tenure. Das was part of the Janata Party in 1977 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a founding member in 1980, according to his biodata.

In 2004, Das was appointed as Jharkhand state president of the BJP. Das, a grassroots leader of the BJP, is a former employee of Tata Steel.

Know more about Indra Sena Reddy Nallu:

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana. Nallu is a BJP national executive member and he succeeded Satyadeo Narain Arya as the Tripura Governor.

President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Das as the Governor of Odisha and Nallu as the governor of Tripura, according to a late-night statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

(With agencies inputs)

