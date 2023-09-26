Telangana governor faces backlash for rejecting BRS party nominees for MLC posts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha addresses a press conference in Hyderabad.

In a recent turn of events, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has come under fire for rejecting the state cabinet's recommendation to nominate two leaders from the ruling BRS party as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor's quota. The move has ignited criticism from both the ruling party and the Telangana government.

"Those two persons who were nominated by the state cabinet belong to the backward classes. In a bid to provide opportunities to those who could not come to the legislature through direct elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposed these names. The Governor's rejections (of those two men) proves that the BJP is an anti-BC party," she said, hitting out at Soundararajan as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Everyone feels that the Governor's rejection is against the federal spirit of the country. She rejected it, citing several reasons," Kavitha, a BRS MLC, added.

BRS leader K Kavitha, referring to the BJP as an "anti-backward classes party," strongly criticised the Governor's decision, asserting that it goes against the federal spirit. The nominees, BRS leader Sravan Dasoju and former MLA Kurra Satyanarayana, both hail from the backward classes.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had put forth these nominations to provide opportunities for individuals who couldn't secure seats through direct elections. Kavitha accused the Governor's rejection of the nominees as evidence of the BJP's alleged anti-backward classes stance.

Kavitha also raised concerns about whether the "Constitution of Bharat" (India) is being upheld or if it's the "Constitution of Bharatiya Janata Party" that prevails. She questioned whether governors in various states are behaving in a similar manner, emphasizing that the public is closely observing such actions.

The Governor reportedly cited the unsuitability of the two nominees, according to relevant rules, as the basis for her rejection.

Kavitha emphasised that every constitutional body must operate within its rights and boundaries, and deviations from these norms by governors are concerning. She further accused the BJP of injustice toward backward class women in the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill, suggesting that the party is uneasy about the empowerment of backward classes.

She concluded by stating that adherence to conventions and procedures is essential for stability, as such acts can only lead to negative public discourse.

Also read | Owaisi throws challenge at Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad, not Wayanad | WATCH

Also read | Telangana BJP state chief Kishan Reddy attacks BRS over friendship with 'anti-women' AIMIM