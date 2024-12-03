Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  4. Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha: 'Stubble burning not solely responsible for Delhi air pollution'

Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha: 'Stubble burning not solely responsible for Delhi air pollution'

The Supreme Court, while hearing about Delhi air pollution, said the Punjab and Haryana governments have been slow in taking action against farmers burning stubble, and a mechanism was required to be devised for a long-term solution to the problem.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 14:19 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 14:35 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday raised the issue of Delhi air pollution in Parliament. He said farmers are forced to burn stubble since they do not have any other option and that it is not the only reason for the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital. He also said that the central and state governments should help the farmers.

"Burning stubble is a compulsion for farmers. Farmers are not responsible for the air pollution in Delhi," Chadha said, citing an IIT study. Taking a swipe at the Centre, the AAP leader in Rajya Sabha said, "We talk about AI, but if we want to get rid of pollution, then we will have to talk about AQI," he said. "Burning stubble is a compulsion for farmers. Farmers are not responsible for the air pollution in Delhi," he added.

According to the AAP leader, the central and state governments should help the farmers with wages to buy anti-pollution equipment like 'happy seeder' or 'paddy chopper'. Suggesting a "short-term solution," Chadha said that the farmers should be given Rs 2,500 per acre — Rs 2,000 from the Centre and Rs 500 from the Punjab government.

Delhi witnessed the worst air quality this season, with some areas reporting an AQI of 500 in the 'severe plus' category. A thick blanket of toxic smog has engulfed the national capital for weeks, lowering the visibility and causing disruptions in transport operations. The worsening pollution forced the state government to enforce GRAP 4 — the final and strictest stage of anti-pollution measures. Under this, all schools and colleges were shut, and construction activities were halted.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi stands at 272 on Tuesday in the 'poor' category. However, out of the city's 37 monitoring stations, eight recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category, with readings between 300 and 400.

