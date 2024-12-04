Raghav Chadha demands Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, highlights his sacrifice for India’s independence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raghav Chadha

A demand has been made to honour Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honor, in recognition of his supreme sacrifice and contribution to the freedom struggle by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday and he urged the government in Parliament to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, remembering his sacrifice and contribution to the country's freedom.

During his speech in Parliament, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated, "Bhagat Singh dedicated his youth, dreams, and life to India’s freedom struggle. Even 93 years after his martyrdom, we have not given him the respect he deserves."

"At the age of just 23, he laid down his life for the nation. His courage shook the foundations of the British Empire and inspired generations to fight for freedom. Honoring him will not only be a tribute to his sacrifice but will also elevate the dignity of the Bharat Ratna award itself," Raghav Chadha emphasised.

Raghav Chadha described Bhagat Singh's contribution as invaluable, saying, "I consider Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji as my idol. He was a true son of Mother India. His revolutionary thinking and unwavering courage not only challenged British rule but also inspired future generations to fight for freedom."

The AAP MP argued that awarding the Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh would not only honor his memory but also elevate the prestige of India’s highest civilian award. He said, "This is not just an award, it’s a step toward recognizing his invaluable contribution to the nation."

He urged the government to act swiftly, stating, "If this is done, future generations will remember this Parliament with gratitude. It is time to give Bhagat Singh the respect he rightfully deserves."

He concluded with a powerful verse encapsulating Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary spirit: "Every drop of my blood will bring a revolution. If I am gone, countless others will rise to carry forward this mission."