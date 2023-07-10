India likely to purchase 26 Rafales M from France; How are they different from Rafales we already have?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IAF's Rafale jet

Rafale M deal: In what would be a major boost to the Indian Navy and the country’s defence prowess overall, India is likely to sign a deal for the purchase of the naval version of the Rafale fighter jets, which the Indian Air Force already has, from France during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Western European nation.

The government sources told news agency ANI that proposals have been placed before the Defence Ministry by the defence forces, according to which, the Indian Navy will get 22 single-seated Rafale Marine aircraft along with four trainer aircraft.

India has already procured 36 Rafale jets from France for its Air Force in September 2016.

Meanwhile, the three Scorpene class submarines would be acquired under the repeat clause by the Navy as part of Project 75 where they would be built in the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai, sources said.

The deals are estimated to be worth over Rs 90,000 crore but the final cost would be clear only after the contract negotiations are completed which will be held after the deal is announced.

It is worth mentioning that the naval version of the Rafale varies a little from the one India already has procured for the IAF.

Both Rafales are multirole fight jets and look identical, however, the naval version has a longer and more strengthened nose.

Rafale M is designed to be operated from aircraft carriers. The aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant have been operating the MiG-29s and need the Rafales for operations on both carriers.

The naval version of Rafale features various modifications which make it apt for operations on the carriers.

What features of Rafale M make it different from IAF's Rafale?

It has a carrier-based microwave landing system It includes a built-in ladder for direct access to the cockpit from the deck of the carrier It features a reinforced undercarriage to counter the pressure of landing on a carrier deck It’s radar, the Thales RBE2-M, is maritime-optimised It has a wider range of weapons which also include anti-ship missiles It has foldable wings Rafale M is a little heavier than its Air Force counterpart because of the modifications it carries The naval version has the ability to carry broader types of weapons, including anti-ship missiles and air-to-surface missiles.

According to sources, India is likely to negotiate the price concessions in the deal and would be insisting on the 'Make-in-India' plan.

Industry sources said for the Rafale M deal, India and France are expected to form a joint team to negotiate the deal like it was done for the previous Rafale deal for 36 fighter aircraft.

The proposals have been discussed in the defence ministry at high-level meetings already and are likely to be placed before the defence acquisition council in the next few days and expected to be accorded Acceptance of Necessity by the government before the announcement in France.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'IAF stretching its legs': Rafales carry out six-hour long-range mission in Indian Ocean Region

ALSO READ | What Shivangi Singh, only female Rafale fighter pilot said on flying over Ladakh amid China standoff

Latest India News