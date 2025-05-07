Rafale jets hit nine terror camps in Pakistan with 'Scalp missiles' and 'Hammer bombs': Sources Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the Operation Sindoor throughout the night. The strike called by the Indian forces on all the nine targets has been successful, sources further revealed.

New Delhi:

As per reports, Rafale jets hit nine terror camps in Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7) with 'Scalp missiles'. Sources said that hammer bombs were also used in the strike called by the Indian Army forces on all nine targets of terrorists. The forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

As per sources, of the nine targets successfully hit by the Indian forces, four are in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The targets in Pakistan include Bahawalpur, Muridke and Sialkot. Special precision munitions were used to target the terror camps. The three services jointly carried out the operation and mobilisation of assets and troops.

Here is the list of 9 terror camps:

Kotli

Muzffarabad (2 places)

Gulpur

Bhimber

Bahawalpur

Murdike

Chak Amru

Sialkot

In the early hours today, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, these steps come in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable. Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources said.

Indian Army targets Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership

The coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil. The Indian forces selected these locations with the intent of targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in India, sources added. Despite India's precision strikes on terror targets, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area, just hours after the operation. The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner," officials confirmed.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."