RAF deployed, internet suspended as violence erupts in Assam's Kokrajhar over death of 1 person The trouble began late Monday night on Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost. A vehicle carrying three Bodo men allegedly hit two Adivasi persons.

New Delhi:

Tension gripped Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday after clashes broke out between members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities, news agency PTI reported. The violence followed the death of one person in a mob attack, police said. To control the situation, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in sensitive areas.

What triggered the row?

According to officials, the trouble began late Monday night on Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost. A vehicle carrying three Bodo men allegedly hit two Adivasi persons. Soon after, local villagers reportedly attacked the occupants of the vehicle, set the car on fire, and assaulted the men. One person died during the incident.

The situation worsened on Tuesday as angry members of both communities took to the streets. Protesters blocked the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, burned tyres, and set fire to a few houses. A government office was also torched, and the Karigaon police outpost came under attack, officials said.

To prevent further violence, the authorities rushed in the Rapid Action Force. Security personnel have been deployed across the area to maintain law and order and to stop the situation from escalating further.

Mobile internet suspended

In view of the unrest, the Assam government has suspended mobile internet and data services of all service providers in Kokrajhar district until further notice. Officials said the step was taken to prevent the spread of rumours. However, voice calls and broadband services on fixed telephone lines will continue to function.

Police said the situation is now under close watch and efforts are on to restore peace.