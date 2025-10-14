Qatar Airways Doha-Hong Kong flight diverted to Ahmedabad after mid-air technical snag A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad after a technical glitch. The aircraft landed safely, with all passengers safe. Technical teams are currently inspecting the plane to identify the issue.

Ahmedabad :

A Qatar Airways flight operating from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon after a technical issue developed mid-air. The airline confirmed that Flight QR816 made a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport around 2:30 pm. According to an official statement from the airline, "Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad, made a precautionary emergency landing due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:30 pm and all passengers are safe. Technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the condition of the aircraft."

All passengers safe, technical inspection underway

Airport officials in Ahmedabad stated that the flight crew followed standard safety procedures and coordinated with Air Traffic Control (ATC) to ensure a safe landing. Emergency services were kept on standby as a precautionary measure. After landing, all passengers and crew members were reported to be safe. Engineers from Qatar Airways have begun detailed technical inspections to determine the nature of the fault before the aircraft can resume service.

When will flight resume journey?

The decision to resume the flight will be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft at the airport, he said. However, he airline's website stated that the flight would depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 of the airport at 5.30 pm.