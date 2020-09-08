10-foot-long python swallows deer in Amroha, dies soon after

Image Source : WILDLENSE/YOUTUBE Image for representational purpose only

A 10-foot-long python swallowed a deer in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, however, little did it know that its end would come soon after. Meanwhile, a probe was ordered into the incident that happened on Monday.

Reports suggest that a girl who had gone to collect fodder spotted the python in a sugarcane field near Malipura village. The girl raised an alarm and villages immediately rushed to the spot. Observing his bloated middle, villagers suspected that the python had swallowed a child. Later, the field was cordoned off.

The villagers then dragged the python for a considerable distance before the forest department team, accompanied by Adampur police, reached the spot and rescued the python.

The python was released about 3 kilometres away near the banks of the Ganga.

However, it spewed out the deer carcass and then died.

Subhash Chaudhary, a ranger of Hasanpur area, said the forest team is probing the cause behind the python's death.

(With IANS inputs)

