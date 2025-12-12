Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami escalates attack on 'land jihad', accuses Congress of changing state's demography Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami pointedly noted that Congress leaders squirm whenever authorities target encroachers who drape government land with green, yellow, or blue cloth to illegitimately claim or shield it- implying these colors serve as brazen symbols of occupation.

Nainital:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intensified his rhetoric against the Congress, accusing the opposition party of being 'troubled' by his government’s ongoing crackdown on what he calls “land jihad” in the hill state. Speaking at a public event, CM Dhami alleged that Congress stands with those involved in illegal land encroachment and has “disturbed the demography” of Uttarakhand’s Devbhoomi by facilitating the settlement of a “particular community” in areas where they had “no trace, no existence” earlier.

Dhami claimed that while his government is acting against unlawful occupation of government land, the Congress is uncomfortable with these steps. According to him, the opposition “seems to like” those who engage in “land jihad” and gets upset every time the administration proceeds against encroachers.

‘We will not tolerate land jihad in Devbhoomi’

Reiterating a hardline stance, the Chief Minister Dhami vowed to continue the anti-encroachment campaign without backing down. He said his government would not allow religious grounds to be used as a shield for illegal occupation of land in the state. Dhami asserted that every such structure raised on encroached government land would be demolished:

Uttarakhand CM Dhami pledged that his administration “will not tolerate this land jihad being carried out in the name of religion in Devbhoomi.” Dhami further added that the government “will not rest until we have razed all such structures to the ground.”

Dhami stressed that the ongoing campaign against illegal encroachment “will continue” despite opposition criticism. The Chief Minister also remarked that whenever authorities move against those who “illegally occupy government land by placing green, yellow and blue cloth,” it causes “great trouble” to Congress leaders, suggesting that the symbolic use of coloured cloth is being employed to claim or shield such encroachments.

Claim: Over 7,000 acres freed from ‘land jihad’

Referring to earlier actions taken by his government, Dhami recalled that in July he had announced a major drive against what he described as a “well-planned land jihad” network in Uttarakhand.

He said, "The state has taken “strict action” against groups allegedly involved in systematically occupying valuable government land. More than 7,000 acres of government land have reportedly been freed from “land jihadis” as part of this crackdown.

Dhami alleged that this “land jihad mafia” had been encroaching on prime land “without any fear” by putting up green, blue or yellow cloth to mark or protect these sites.

Political and communal overtones

Dhami’s remarks add a sharper political and communal edge to the already heated debate around land encroachment and demographic change in Uttarakhand. By repeatedly using the term “land jihad” and accusing Congress of “disrupting the demography” of the state, the Chief Minister has framed the encroachment issue as part of a larger ideological and religious contest. The Congress, on its part, has previously accused the BJP governments of using such terminology to polarise society and target minorities under the guise of law and order.

As the anti-encroachment drive continues, the political confrontation over its intent, methods and impact, especially on specific communities, is likely to escalate further in the run-up to future elections in the state.