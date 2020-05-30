Puri's Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place on June 23, preparations in full swing

Image Source : INDIA TV Puri's Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place on June 23

The preparations for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is in full swing as the chariots for Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra, is being built at a frenetic pace. The annual Rath Yatra is scheduled to take place on June 23. Thousands of handcrafters work for several months and prepare everything from scratch.

The construction of the chariot is taking place at the Ratha Khala. The traditional temple workshop located on both sides of the Grand Road in front of the Jagannath temple office and the Sri Nahar palace.

Starting from cutting the wood to painting it and putting different parts of Rath together, everything is done with complete rituals and customs.

