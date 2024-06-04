Puri Election Results 2024: BJP's Sambit Patra takes lead in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Puri Election results 2024: Sambit Patra vs Jay Narayan Patnaik vs Arup Patnaik

Puri Election Results 2024: Puri is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. The state has 21 parliamentary seats. The Puri seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Puri, Bramhagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur, Nayagarh. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). ELECTION COVERAGE

Puri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Puri constituency in Odisha went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 along with the other five Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 58 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the sixth phase.

Puri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 75.43 per cent was recorded in the Puri Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Bramhagiri: 81.25%

Chilika: 71.57%

Nayagarh: 75.27

Pipili: 80.50

Puri: 67.65%

Ranpur: 74.91%

Satyabadi: 77.18%

Puri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Puri constituency in Odisha will be out on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Puri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Sambit Patra, Congress leader Jay Narayan Patnaik and Arup Patnaik of the BJD were the main candidates in Puri constituency of Odisha.

Puri Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Pinaki Misra from BJD won the seat with a margin of 11,714 votes. Pinaki Misra was polled 538,321 votes with a vote share of 47.00 per cent and defeated Sambit Patra from BJP who got 526,607 votes (46.35 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Pinaki Misra from BJD won the seat and was polled 523,161 votes with a vote share of 50.33 per cent. Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty got 259,800 votes (24.99 per cent) and was the runner-up.Pinaki Misra defeated Sucharita Mohanty by a margin of 263,361 votes.