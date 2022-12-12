Punjab: Four detained over suspected logistic support for Tarn Taran Police Station attack

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the wall of the Saanjh Kendra.

Punjab : Four suspects were detained for providing logistical support to carry out a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack that took place at a police station in Tarn Taran on December 9, Punjab Police said on Monday. The police further said that two suspects were yet to be detained who had carried out the attack.

Speaking to the media, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said four suspects who provided logistic support, motorcycles, etc. in the RPG attack have been detained. "Two persons who executed this act, their identification process is going on,” he said.

He further said, "I cannot disclose any name at this stage. Identification, detaining of suspects and the process of further identification was going on." Gill said in one or two days, police will disclose more facts including names, who was behind it and how it was done.

He said the investigation was being conducted under the supervision of additional director general of police (internal security) R N Dhoke while ADGP (counter-intelligence) Amit Prasad was camping in Amritsar. Prima facie, police have got all the clues of this incident, he said, adding that the crime has been unearthed. Further investigation was underway, he said.

Some unidentified people had fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Friday night. The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the wall of the Saanjh Kendra. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who had visited the site, had said that it was military-grade hardware which was suspected to have been smuggled from across the border.

"There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," the DGP had said. An FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in connection with the incident. Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

