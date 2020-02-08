Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
Tarn Taran Updated on: February 08, 2020 18:11 IST
Image Source : PTI

Punjab: 2 killed, several injured in firecracker explosion in Tarn Taran

Two people killed and several others were injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran.

"One person has died and many are injured in the explosion," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI over phone.

During the procession, crackers were being burst by people. The explosion took place when sparks from the crackers landed on the tractor-trolley, they said.

