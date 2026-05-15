Punjab Sikhya Kranti: 416 govt schools hit 100% pass rate in Class 12; CM Mann felicitates toppers

Chandigarh:

Punjab has witnessed a significant shift in its government school outcomes, with 416 government schools achieving a 100% pass rate in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results are being seen as a key indicator of improving academic performance under the state’s education reform drive.

According to official figures, around 2.65 lakh students appeared for the examinations, out of which nearly 2.42 lakh students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of approximately 91.46%.

Merit list sees strong government school representation

Out of 275 students in the merit list, 122 are from government schools. Officials attribute this to infrastructure upgrades, classroom modernisation, and targeted academic support initiatives.

District-wise, Patiala topped in merit representation, while Amritsar recorded the highest district pass percentage at 96%.

Girls outshine boys across streams

Once again, girls outperformed boys in the overall results. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.73%, compared to 88.52% for boys.

Out of 278 merit holders, 217 were girls, while 61 were boys, highlighting a continued trend of stronger female academic performance in the state.

Three toppers score perfect 500/500

Three students—Supneet Kaur (Mansa), Suhani Chauhan (Ludhiana), and Divyanshi (Ludhiana)—achieved a rare feat by scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 marks. All three are also reported to be national and state-level sportspersons, adding to their academic achievement.

Each topper was felicitated with a Rs 50,000 cash award during a ceremony in Chandigarh.

CM Mann highlights education reforms and girls’ achievement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann praised the results, stating that the performance reflects the success of the state’s education reforms under the “Sikhya Kranti” initiative. He emphasised that government schools are undergoing a transformation driven by improved facilities and academic focus.

He also highlighted the consistent performance of girls, stating that their achievements reflect broader social and educational empowerment in the state.

Focus on future careers and defence aspirations

During the interaction with toppers, the Chief Minister encouraged students aspiring to join the armed forces to consider training at the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali, which prepares candidates for CDS, AFCAT, and SSB examinations.

Officials including senior education department representatives and the Chief Secretary were also present at the felicitation event.