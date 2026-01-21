Punjab's education reforms get acknowledgement from Centre as state emerges as top performer in NAS The nationwide survey was conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to assess learning outcomes and identify areas for improvement.

Chandigarh:

The Centre's National Achievement Survey has acknowledged the Punjab's education reforms, as the state has emerged as the top performer in the NAS (PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan). Punjab bagged the top position in Class 3 rankings with 80 marks, surpassing Himachal Pradesh (74) and Kerala (73). For Class 6, Punjab and Kerala are joint top performers with 67 marks each, while in the Class 9 ranking, Punjab grabs the top spot with 57 marks, outperforming other states and Union Territories (UTs).



Congratulating teachers, officers, and team members of the education department on the Punjab government's stellar performance in NAS, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X, "Proud moment for Punjab. We have broken all records in Foundational Learning and ranked No. 1 across India in Government of India National Achievement Survey 2024. The promise of World Class education by Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann is now a shining reality."



The nationwide survey was conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to assess learning outcomes and identify areas for improvement.



How is the Mann government leading next-level education reforms?



The Mann government has so far set up a total of 118 Schools of Eminence with an investment of Rs 231.74 crore. The Schools of Eminence, as per CM Bhagwant Mann, are considered a remarkable beginning toward a bright future for underprivileged children. "The state government is making concerted efforts to transform the destiny of the youth by making them job givers instead of job seekers," the CM said.



The students in Schools of Eminence are being provided free uniforms, bus services have been arranged for girls, and they are offered free coaching for competitive exams—Armed Forces, NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT. As per the CM, 265 students studying in Schools of Eminence and other government schools qualified for JEE Mains, 44 cleared JEE Advanced, and 848 students qualified for NEET.



The government is also focusing on teacher training through comprehensive training programmes, technology integration, and competency-based education modules. The Mann government has partnered with IIT Madras-Pravartak to launch a free, online training program for over 5,000 teachers as career mentors for students.



(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)