Image Source : PTI Punjab reports steepest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths from Ludhiana, 7 from Patiala

The highest single-day spike of 1,165 coronavirus cases and a record 41 fatalities pushed the COVID-19 tally in Punjab to 31,206 and the death toll to 812 on Sunday, according to a bulletin by the state government. Fourteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, seven from Patiala, four from Jalandhar, three each from Amritsar and Sangrur, two from Ferozepur and one each from Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Moga and Mohali, it stated.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana recorded 315 fresh instances of the viral infection, Jalandhar 187, Ferozepur 96, Mohali 91, Patiala 90, Gurdaspur 74, Moga 64 and Amritsar 37, the bulletin said.

A total of 568 patients recuperated from the disease in a day taking the total number of recoveries in Punjab so far to 19,431.

The state government bulletin stated that there are 10,963 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, of whom 35 are in a critical state and on ventilator support while 217 are on oxygen support.

So far, 7,70,873 samples have been collected for coronavirus tests, it said.

