Punjab: Protests in Fatehgarh Sahib village after alleged sacrilege, accused held

Punjab: Youth arrested for sacrilege at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

The Punjab police have arrested a person for allegedly committing sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. The incident took place on Monday in Fatehgarh Sahib district's Tarkhan Majra village.

According to complainant Manjot Singh, the accused drove into the village in a car, entered the gurdwara on the pretext of paying obeisance, but committed the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. Singh and his father overpowered the man and raised an alarm.

As soon as police learned about the incident, they rushed to the village and immediately took custody of the accused. The arrested man has been identified as Sehajvir Singh. The 19-year-old is a resident of Nabha in Patiala district. Police said that efforts are underway to nab the second accused.

According to reports, police seized a Patiala hospital prescription from the accused. Sehajvir was undergoing drug de-addiction treatment at the hospital for the last one year.

A similar incident was also reported from the nearby Jallah village. Police claimed that the accused has confessed that he committed an act of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, adding that he had committed a similar incident in the morning in the nearby Jallah village.

Meanwhile, locals held a sit-in to press for their demand to enact a stringent law to punish perpetrators. Senior cops including ADGP Law & Order Ishwar Singh, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Amneet Kondal, and IGP Rupnagar Amit Prasad visited the spot. A heavy police deployment has been made in the village and nearby areas to maintain the law and order situation.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage