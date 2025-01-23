Punjab Police withdraws additional security for Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Police concerns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Court.

The Punjab police have decided to withdraw additional security personnel assigned to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. This decision comes after concerns were raised by Delhi police regarding the involvement of Punjab’s security forces in providing protection to Kejriwal outside the state.

According to SS Srivastava, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Security in Punjab, both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal are designated Z+ security protectees in Punjab. However, Srivastava confirmed that some of Punjab’s security personnel, who were participating in Kejriwal’s security duties in Delhi, will no longer be assigned to this responsibility following Delhi police’s objections.

The move has sparked discussions on the coordination between state and central security agencies, with both sides ensuring the safety of high-profile leaders like Kejriwal and Mann.