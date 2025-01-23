Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Punjab Police withdraws additional security for Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Police concerns

Punjab Police has decided to withdraw additional security for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Police raised concerns about the involvement of Punjab’s security forces in protecting Kejriwal outside the state.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 23, 2025 19:55 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 20:06 IST
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Court.

The Punjab police have decided to withdraw additional security personnel assigned to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. This decision comes after concerns were raised by Delhi police regarding the involvement of Punjab’s security forces in providing protection to Kejriwal outside the state.

According to SS Srivastava, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Security in Punjab, both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal are designated Z+ security protectees in Punjab. However, Srivastava confirmed that some of Punjab’s security personnel, who were participating in Kejriwal’s security duties in Delhi, will no longer be assigned to this responsibility following Delhi police’s objections.

The move has sparked discussions on the coordination between state and central security agencies, with both sides ensuring the safety of high-profile leaders like Kejriwal and Mann.

