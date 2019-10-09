Punjab Police team attacked during raids in Haryana

Image Source : PTI Punjab Police team attacked by villagers in Haryana

A team of Punjab police was attacked by villagers while it had gone for raids at Desu Jodha village in Haryana. Several cops were injured in the attack, officials said on Wednesday. One villager was killed in retaliatory firing by the police team. The team was rescued by the Haryana police, they said.

A team of Bathinda police had gone to the village in Haryana to arrest a person allegedly involved in the drug trade. The raiding team was attacked by the villagers.

According to the police, a man identified as Jagga Singh died in the firing. Two policemen Kamal and Sukhdev were also seriously injured in the incident, they said.

Kamal was hit by a bullet in his abdomen while Sukhdev also received bullet injuries, police said.

Harjinder, Gurtej and a lady constable Manpreet were also injured. All the five injured personnel have been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda.

The villagers also torched the police vehicle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabwali Kudeep Behniwal said that they were taking statements of the villagers.

