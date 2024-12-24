Punjab police nabs 'serial killer' who murdered 11 men in 18 months | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : X Punjab police arrest 'serial killer' in Rupnagar

Punjab police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly murdering 11 persons in 18 months. The accused, identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodhi of village Chaura in Hoshiarpur district revealed during interrogation that he is a "serial killer", police said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rupnagar, Gulneet Singh Khurana shared details on the matter and said instructions were issued to police officers to solve the cases of heinous crimes in the district.

Accused arrested for another crime

As per the police, Sodhi was arrested for another crime for a murder case in Kirtarpur Sahib. Investigations for a case led to the arrest of Ram Saroop and later his involvement in other cases was revealed during the interrogation. The murders took place in Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur in the past year. Sodhi was arrested from Chaura village in Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur. He confessed to committing 10 additional murders apart from the Kiratpur Sahib case.

Used to offer lift in his car

Police said his victims were men whom he used to offer lift in his car, and then rob and kill if they resisted. Sodhi used to strangle his victims while in some cases he used objects like bricks to commit the crime.

Referring to a murder case in Kiratpur Sahib, he divulged that a man aged about 37 years, who used to serve tea and water at Toll Plaza Modra, was murdered on August 18. Police said teams were set up to find out the culprit behind such gruesome killings and the investigation was underway.

24-year-old man murdered in Hoshiarpur

In another crime reported in Punjab, a 24-year-old shop owner died after being attacked by a group of men with sharp-edged weapons. The incident took place near the Garhdiwala bus stop at around 10 pm on Monday.

Avinash, a resident of Mirzapur village, ran a gift shop in Garhdiwala. He was with his friend, Gagandeep Singh when at least 10 men arrived in two cars and attacked them. After injuring the two, the attackers fled the scene, said the police.

