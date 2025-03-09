Punjab: One worker dies, another missing after textile factory collapse in Ludhiana Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

A tragic incident occurred late Saturday evening when a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point Phase-8 area, Ludhiana. The building caved in, trapping several workers under the debris. According to officials, 12 workers were believed to be trapped, of whom 11 have been rescued. However, one worker tragically died in the hospital due to injuries, and the fate of another worker remains uncertain as they are still missing.

Details of incident:

The collapse occurred around Saturday evening when a loud sound was heard before the structure gave way. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with police, fire brigade, and factory departments, swiftly arrived at the site to carry out the rescue operation. Initial reports stated that seven workers were trapped under the rubble.

As of now, 11 workers have been successfully rescued. However, one worker succumbed to their injuries in the hospital despite being rushed for medical attention. The deceased worker has yet to be identified. The condition of three other rescued workers remains critical, with emergency medical teams continuing their efforts.

Ongoing rescue efforts:

Rescue teams are still working diligently to ensure no workers remain trapped under the debris. Teams from the fire brigade, police, and municipal corporation, along with the NDRF, are working around the clock to clear the debris and search for the missing worker.

Government officials overseeing operations:

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal have arrived at the site and are personally overseeing the rescue operations. Both officials have emphasized that the top priority is to rescue anyone still trapped.

The Deputy Commissioner also confirmed that the health department has been instructed to station medical teams and ambulances at the site until the rescue operation is fully completed.

The Municipal Corporation and fire safety departments have been instructed to deploy additional personnel to assist with the ongoing efforts.

Cause of collapse:

While investigations are still ongoing, initial reports suggest that the collapse may have been triggered by a structural failure in the building. Officials are conducting thorough assessments to determine the cause of the incident.

(Inputs from Tushar)