Punjab on high alert after Operation Sindoor, public events cancelled, border villages begin evacuation

Amritsar:

Following India's Operation Sindoor, several districts in Punjab bordering Pakistan have been placed on high alert. All public events have been cancelled as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora stated that the state shares a 532-kilometre-long international border with Pakistan, making Punjab's role critically important during any military escalation. “All border districts have been put on high alert and the government has cancelled all public gatherings to safeguard the people,” Arora said.

Punjab Police on full alert

Aman Arora emphasised that Punjab Police, acting as the second line of defense, is fully prepared to support the Indian Army. “Whenever the unity, integrity, and security of the country are at stake, Punjabis are always at the forefront, even ready to sacrifice their lives,” he added.

Villagers in border areas begin to relocate

As tensions rise, some residents of border villages in Firozpur district have begun relocating to safer areas, even though no official evacuation orders have been issued by the Border Security Force, Indian Army, or government agencies. Villagers cited concerns for the safety of women and children as the primary reason for their voluntary movement.

Residents from villages such as Tendi Wala, Kalu Wala, Gatti Rajo Ke, Jhugge Hajara, Navi Gatti Rajo Ke, Gatti Rahime Ke, Chandiwala, Basti Bhane Wali, and Jallo have begun seeking refuge in safer locations.

Flights suspended, schools closed

In Amritsar, the district administration has taken additional steps to manage the situation. According to the Director of Amritsar Airport, all domestic and international flights have been suspended until 5:30 AM on May 10. Following the Deputy Commissioner's orders, all educational institutions in the district remain closed.

(PTI inputs)