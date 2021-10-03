New DGP appointment as per law: Punjab CM Channi after Sidhu's assertions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi addresses to media after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, in New Delhi.

Shortly after 'rebel' Congress leader Navjot Sidhu's assertions, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Sunday clarified that the new Director-General of Police (DGP) would be appointed as per the law as the state government has forwarded a panel of all senior police officers with 30 years of experience to the Centre.

Channi's assertion came after Sidhu again demanded the government to roll back its decisions to appoint Advocate General A.P.S. Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the state-level function of debt waiver scheme in Morinda town, the Chief Minister said now the state government was awaiting a panel from the Centre regarding three names finalised for the post of the DGP.

"Thereafter, the name of DGP would be finalized after consultation with PPCC President Navjot Sidhu, all Ministers and MLAs," the Chief Minister said.

He said the state is functioning with dedication, sincerity and honesty and to ensure transparency in its administration would be the top most priority.

He, however, said the organisational work is being looked after by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President and a committee has been constituted for better coordination between the government and the party.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu in a tweet said: "Demand for justice in sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our government in 2017 and due to his failure, people removed the last CM (Chief Minister).

"Now, AG/DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have no face."

In his earlier tweet, Sidhu said DGP Sahota was head of SIT investigating 'Beadbi' or sacrilege case under the Badal government and he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege and gave clean chit to Badals.

Unhappy over the first Cabinet expansion, allocation of portfolios and appointments on crucial posts, including the Advocate General and the DGP, by the Chief Minister, Sidhu last week resigned from his post of state Congress chief.

As his decision pushed the state Congress into deeper crisis, Sidhu, however, maintained that he would not be leaving the party.

ALSO READ: Discussed farm laws, Kartarpur corridor: Punjab CM Channi after meeting PM Modi

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Channi seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers on railway tracks

Latest India News