Discussed farm laws, Kartarpur corridor: Punjab CM Channi after meeting PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Channi called it a courtesy call that lasted for an hour. Addressing the media after the meet, CM Channi said he highlighted three major issues — postponement of wheat procurement season, farm laws and Kartarpur corridor.

"Although it was a courtesy call, I've shared three issues with him. Firstly, procurement season usually begins in Punjab on October 1 but this year Centre has decided to begin it on October 10. I've requested him to start procurement now. Secondly, I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," Channi said.

On Kartarpur Corridor, Channi said, "Lastly, I also requested to the PM that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to Covid-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earliest."

This was Channi's first meeting with PM Modi after becoming Chief Minister of Punjab last month following a dramatic resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh.

CM Channi is also likely to meet Congress' senior leadership during his Delhi visit amid massive infighting in the party's Punjab unit.

Interestingly, the CM avoided any questions on Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had resigned from his post two days back, thus stirring up a hornest nest in Punjab politics.

