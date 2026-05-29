Punjab Municipal Election Results LIVE: Zirakpur, Muktsar, Samrala, Nakodar and Patti updates

New Delhi:

Counting of votes is underway in multiple municipal councils across Punjab, including Zirakpur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Samrala, Nakodar and Patti, as results for the Punjab Municipal Elections 2026 begin to emerge. Candidates from major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and independents, are locked in closely watched contests across these urban centres.

A total of 22.38 lakh voters exercised their franchise across 102 urban local bodies, comprising Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections were conducted for 1,897 wards through 3,833 polling booths set up across Punjab. Among the three categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, while Municipal Councils registered a turnout of 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations witnessed a voter turnout of 59.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, 7,555 candidates are awaiting the outcome of the civic polls. The Aam Aadmi Party fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by Congress with 1,550 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 1,316 candidates in the fray, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fielded 1,251 candidates across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

The civic poll results from these municipal councils are expected to offer important insights into the political mood across different regions of Punjab. Stay tuned for live counting updates, ward-wise winners, party-wise tally, key leads and major developments throughout the day.