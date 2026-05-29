Punjab Civic Body Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in Nangal, Payal, Jaitu, Chamkaur Sahib and Noormahal?

Chandigarh:

Three days after conducting the polling for all local bodies in the state, the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab is all set to declare their results on Friday. Punjab, a state with 117 assembly constituencies, has eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats.

The poll body will be declaring the results of all 76 municipal councils on the same day, which includes Nangal, Payal, Jaitu, Chamkaur Sahib and Noormahal. According to SEC, Nangal has 19 wards, Payal 11 wards, Jaitu 17 wards, Chamkaur Sahib 13 wards and Noormahal 13 wards.

Punjab’s local body elections this year turned into a high-stakes battle among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the AAP is aiming to use a strong performance in the civic polls to build momentum ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, the BJP sees the elections as an opportunity to expand its footprint in the state. The Congress, meanwhile, is hoping the results will help revive its political standing in Punjab.

Here are the latest updates on who is winning in Nangal, Payal, Jaitu, Chamkaur Sahib and Noormahal

Nangal:

Payal:

Jaitu:

AAP wins wards 1(1), 3(3), 4(4), 6(6), 11(11), 13(13) and 14(14) in Jaitu unopposed.

Chamkaur Sahib:

AAP wins ward 4(4) and Congress wins ward 12(12) in Chamkaur Sahib unopposed.

Noormahal:

A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting the Punjab local body elections this year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put up the maximum number of candidates at 1,801, while the Congress has fielded 1,550 nominees. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting with 1,316 candidates, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 1,251 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 96 candidates. Additionally, 1,528 Independents are also in the electoral fray.

In the eight municipal corporations, 1,613 candidates are battling it out across 396 wards. Another 5,142 candidates are contesting in 1,282 wards spread across 75 municipal councils. Meanwhile, 800 candidates are in the race for 218 wards in 20 Nagar Panchayats.

The elections will decide the representatives of urban local bodies with an electorate of over 35.45 lakh voters, including 17.11 lakh women voters and 220 registered under the ‘others’ category.