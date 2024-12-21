Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
Punjab: Multi-storey under construction building collapses in Mohali | VIDEO

Punjab building collapse: The building collapsed in the Sohana area of ​​Mohali when basement digging work was going on next to the building.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mohali
Published : Dec 21, 2024 19:27 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 19:50 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.

Punjab building collapse: A multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali today (December 21). The rescue operations are underway on accident site.

Deepak Pareek, SSP Mohali, said, "Operation is underway. We have no such estimate as to how many people are trapped there. NDRF, police and fire department teams are at the spot. The reason behind this mishap will be investigated."

As per reports, a gym is running on all three floors of the building and some people are feared to be trapped in the debris. Rescue and relief work is going on at the spot. More details are awaited. 

