Punjab marks one year of 'War Against Drugs' campaign; CM Mann shares success story of initiative

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday congratulated the people of the state as the government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign completed one year, describing it as a historic and decisive movement to free Punjab from the menace of drugs.

Marking the first anniversary of the mass campaign launched by the Punjab government, the Chief Minister said the initiative has transformed the state’s fight against narcotics by dismantling supply networks and taking stringent action against traffickers.

CM Mann rebukes previous governments

In a statement, CM Mann said the campaign represents the largest-ever crackdown on drug networks in Punjab. He alleged that previous governments had patronised the drug trade, destroying generations, whereas the present government has broken the backbone of the narcotics business by snapping supply lines and sending “big fish” behind bars.

Highlighting the scale of the drive, Mann said a zero-tolerance policy was implemented from March 2025 to February 2026. During this period, 36,178 FIRs were registered against drug traffickers and 51,648 accused were arrested. Authorities seized 2,277 kilograms of heroin and recovered over 4.9 million intoxicant tablets and capsules.

The Chief Minister further revealed that Rs 16.70 crore in drug money has been recovered, while properties worth crores linked to traffickers have been seized or demolished. Under the NDPS Act, the overall conviction rate stood at around 84 per cent, rising to approximately 88 percent in 2025 — a development he attributed to stronger case preparation and forensic support.

CM Mann vows strong action against drug syndicates

CM Mann asserted that, unlike previous administrations, the current government would not allow traffickers to thrive at the cost of lives lost to drug abuse. He reiterated that exemplary and strict action has been ensured against those involved in narcotics trade.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said the fight against drugs is aimed at safeguarding Punjab’s youth and will continue relentlessly with the active support of the people, who have helped turn the campaign into a mass movement.