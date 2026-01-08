Punjab: Man shoots self after killing wife, two daughters in Ferozepur The incident took place in the Harman Nagar area and came to light on Thursday when the family’s housemaid arrived and found the gates locked from the inside. When repeated knocks went unanswered, the house's gate was forced open, only to find the family lying in a pool of blood.

Ferozepur (Punjab) :

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before taking his own life at their home in Punjab’s Ferozepur. The incident took place in the Harman Nagar area and came to light on Thursday when the family’s housemaid arrived and found the gates locked from the inside.

After knocking several times with no answer, she alerted a neighbour and the tenant of the house.

When repeated knocks went unanswered, the house's gate was forced open, only to find the family lying in a pool of blood, as per PTI.

BSF constable found dead in suspected suicide at Ferozepur Battalion headquarters

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was found dead in what is believed to be a case of suicide at the 155th Battalion headquarters on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, PTI reported citing officials.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning around 8 am, when Constable Govind Berwa, 35, reportedly hanged himself inside the battalion premises. Berwa was serving at the Khai Mahal Singh Wala unit of the BSF.

Berwa, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, had been posted at the battalion headquarters for some time, according to sources. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details have been released at this stage, as officials continue to look into the case.

Karnataka cop found dead, suicide suspected

Mohammed Zakaria, a head constable with the Karnataka Police, allegedly took his own life on Thursday, PTI reported citing authorities. He was found hanging inside a toilet at the West Traffic Police Station in Shivamogga, the district headquarters.

Zakaria had been on leave for a month and returned to work just two days ago, according to the police. In a note left behind, he named a colleague and accused him of harassment.

Following the incident, the Doddapete police have registered a case of unnatural death.