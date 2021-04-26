Punjab announces daily lockdown as Covid cases spiral. Check timings

Image Source : PTI Punjab announces daily lockdown in view of pandemic situation.

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.

"All shops will remain open till 5 pm," said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

"Due to continuous and rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

