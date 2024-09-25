Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: Law university in Patiala closed till further orders amid students' protest against VC

Amid the ongoing students' protest against the vice-chancellor, the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) issued orders for closing the institution till further orders. The development came a day after the students held a protest against the vice-chancellor for allegedly violating the privacy of female students at their hostel. The students have refused to back down while demanding the resignation of the VC.

The girl students' protest entered its third day on Tuesday, with protesters setting up a tent and staging a sit-in at the university gate. He has refused to back down while demanding the resignation of the VC.

The girl students' have also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India and the Bar Association, appealing for action. Meanwhile, the university has formed a committee to resolve the grievances of the students. On the recommendation of the committee, the university has announced temporary leave until further orders, giving students the option to return home.

What is the matter

The matter began on Sunday afternoon when students alleged that the VC inspected without proper notice even when parents were not allowed inside the hostel. The students say that during the visit the VC made inappropriate comments on their appearance, which they found unacceptable.

On Monday, the talks between agitating students and the university officials could not yield any result. The security guards barricaded the main gates of the university and no outsider was allowed to enter the university premises, they said.

Although the university declared a holiday, the students refused to end their protest. However, no police complaint has been filed yet, the students are adamant on their demands for the resignation of the VC. The incident is the first of its kind at the university, and the administration is making efforts to resolve the matter.