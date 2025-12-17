Punjab: Ludhiana Jail Superintendent seriously injured in violent clash between rival inmate groups According to the police, the two groups, comprising 10 and seven inmates respectively, attacked each other using pieces of bricks placed on the boundary wall.

Ludhiana:

The Superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Kulvant Sidhu, was injured following a physical altercation between two groups of inmates. Ludhiana Commissioner Swapan Sharma reached the jail to take stock of the situation.

During a routine inspection, jail officials were allegedly attacked by inmates. Police personnel stationed inside the jail were also reportedly assaulted. Sidhu has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment after sustaining serious head injuries. The reason behind the uproar is still unknown.

Following the incident, several senior police and jail officials reached the spot, and additional police forces were deployed to control the situation.

Congress attacks Punjab government

The Congress Party has lapped up the issue to criticise the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the law and order situation in the state. Punjab Congress unit chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said public safety was at stake in the states as criminals were ‘fearless’.

“A violent clash inside Ludhiana Jail exposes the complete failure of governance in Punjab.If law and order cannot be maintained inside a jail, how is public safety ensured outside? Under @AAPPunjab rule, criminals feel fearless and the system looks helpless. This is not “badlav” — this is breakdown of law & order,” he posted on X.

Government seeks report

The matter was brought to the attention of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has asked jail authorities to submit a detailed report over the incident, PTI reported citing sources.