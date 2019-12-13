Image Source : FILE Punjab, Haryana receive rains; minimum temperatures hover above normal

Minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana hovered above normal limits for the second consecutive day on Friday, even as several parts of the two states received light to moderate rains. Punjab and Haryana's joint capital Chandigarh, which received rains for the second consecutive day, recorded a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said.

Minimum temperatures in the two states hovered four to seven notches above normal limits at most places, he said. In Punjab, Amritsar's minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius while in Ludhiana and Patiala it was 13 degrees Celsius and 13.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Faridkot, Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara, Gurdaspur and Pathankot registered minimum temperature at 11.8 degrees Celsius, 12.2 degrees Celsius, 12.7 degrees Celsius, 13.1 degrees Celsius, 10.6 degrees Celsius and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius while Karnal registered a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Narnaul, Sirsa and Rohtak recorded minimum temperatures of 12.1 degrees Celsius, 12.5 degrees Celsius, 12.9 degrees Celsius and 11.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

