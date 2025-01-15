Punjab: Group of 111 farmers to begin fast-unto-death from today | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farm leaders protesting in Punjab

Farmers protest: As the fast unto death of farmer leader Jagit Singh Dallewal entered its 51st day, the protesting Punjab farmers have said a 'jatha' of 111 farmers wearing black clothes will start their fast-unto-death from today (January 15) at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border). The farmers will begin their strike in solidarity with Dallewal.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including seeking a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

'Will sacrifice before Dallewal's sacrifice'

Addressing the media at the Khanauri protest site on Tuesday, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "A group of 111 farmers will sit on a fast-unto-death from Wednesday at 2 pm. Wearing black clothes, they will squat near the police barricading peacefully."

He further said that the farmers are very emotional and they believe that they will sacrifice themselves before Dallewal's sacrifice.

The farmer leaders said Dallewal was having difficulty in drinking water. His body is still not accepting water and is moving towards "multi-organ failure", which is worrisome, they said. The farmers had earlier said Dallewal had not been eating anything and was just surviving on water. Doctors monitoring his condition have confirmed that his health is worsening daily. His ketone levels are high, and he has experienced a significant reduction in muscle mass.

Dallewal has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to worsen.

Farmer leaders lash out at Centre

Farmer leaders lashed out at the Centre for not paying heed to farmers' demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

A group of farmers from Kaithal district in Haryana, along with representatives from the Haryana Vyapar Mandal led by Bajrang Das Garg, have arrived at the Khanauri border in solidarity with Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike. The farmers are showing their support as Dallewal continues his protest for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

On January 12, Dallewal sent a letter to various religious leaders and saints, urging them to persuade the central government to address the farmers' demands, particularly the MSP guarantee.

Farmers, operating under the banners of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, located between Punjab and Haryana, since February 13, 2024, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

(With PTI inputs)

