Punjab government unveils new 'reward policy', releases list of 28 most wanted criminals

Chandigarh:

In yet another step to further improve the law and order in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has authorised the police to reward genuine informants under the new ‘reward policy’ for providing details regarding ‘wanted criminals/ gangsters’ or their network in the state. Additionally, it has also released a list of 28 most wanted criminals.

Under the project ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, the Mann government has approved sanction powers up to Rs 1 lakh to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); Rs 1.5 lakh to Commissioner of Police/Range Inspector General of Police/ Deputy Inspector General of Police; Rs 2 lakh to Heads of Wings (Special Director General of Police/Additional Director General of Police); and above Rs 2 lakh to Director General of Police (DGP).

Punjab releases helpline number

The sanctioned amount will be rewarded to the informants only on providing correct and genuine information, the Punjab government said, adding that the details can be shared at ‘Anti-Gangster Helpline’ 9394693946.

“Punjab Government has approved the above mentioned sanction powers for the designated police personnel. The information will be verified first, and the informants will be awarded as per the criteria. The identity of the informants will not be disclosed or made public at any level of police, public or government. The aim is to close all doors from criminals and gangsters working in the state, and the Punjab Government aims to go to any extent for achieving this aim,” Pramod Ban, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), said.

“The informants providing credible info that leads to the arrest of wanted criminals, Proclaimed and Habitual Offenders will be awarded. The Punjab Police will follow the leads provided by the informants. This project will also give extra wings to the Punjab Police network in stopping the trouble makers. The information gathered through this project (will be further) used for enhancing ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ under operation Prahaar," he added.

Ban further said that the state wants people to come forward to help the government and police denting the criminal activity in Punjab. He said it is the duty of the state to safeguard each and every resident of Punjab.

According to him, this amount will be decided on a case-by-case basis depending on the gravity of the offence, risk involved and quality of information. The policy is part of the ongoing ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign aimed at making Punjab gangster-free.

Punjab's ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign

Talking about the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign, the Punjab Police conducted 56,487 raids at the at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of gangsters across the state. Some information regarding these sites were also shared through the special number launched by the Mann government.

Police from all districts are working in coordination with Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to conduct special operations across the state. A total of 19,894 arrests have been made since the launch of the campaign. Prevention action has been taken against 9353 persons, whereas, 15284 persons were verified and released after questioning. As many as 851 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested.