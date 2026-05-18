Punjab government sends batch of 72 teachers to Finland for advanced training

Chandigarh:

In a major push to transform Punjab's education system into a world-class model, the Punjab government on Monday sent the third and largest-ever batch of 72 government school teachers to Finland for specialised training in modern education practices.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the delegation from Chandigarh in the presence of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The teachers will undergo a 15-day intensive training programme at the University of Turku, one of Finland's leading educational institutions known for its innovative teaching methods and globally acclaimed school education model.

Focus on modern teaching and smart classrooms

During the training programme, the teachers will receive hands-on exposure to advanced teaching methodologies, smart classroom management, student-centric learning techniques, and globally benchmarked education systems.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described teachers as "nation builders" and said the Punjab government is committed to giving a new direction to education in the state.

He emphasised that the impact of the earlier training batches is already becoming visible in government schools, with students delivering exceptional academic performances.

Government school students deliver record results

Highlighting recent board examination results, Mann said students from Punjab's government schools have secured marks above 98, 97, and 96 percent, reflecting the growing quality of education in the state-run institutions.

He further noted that three Class 12 girl students recently achieved a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks, calling it a proud moment for Punjab's public education system.

According to the Chief Minister, these achievements are proof that reforms introduced by the state government are producing strong results at the grassroots level.

216 teachers to receive Finland training

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government's mission goes beyond improving school infrastructure and focuses equally on enhancing the quality of education.

With the departure of the latest batch, the total number of Punjab government teachers trained in Finland will rise to 216.

Bains revealed that, apart from the Finland programme, 234 principals have already received training in Singapore, while 199 headmasters underwent leadership and management training at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Rapid modernisation of government schools

CM Mann also highlighted the rapid modernisation of Punjab's government schools over the past few years. He stated that more than 99 per cent of schools now have computer facilities, while nearly every government school in the state has access to electricity and improved educational infrastructure.

Mann further credited the growing success of Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) for increasing parental involvement in children's education.

Teachers leave with enthusiasm and vision for change

Teachers selected for the Finland programme expressed excitement and pride before departure, saying they were eager to learn innovative techniques and bring back new ideas to improve classroom learning for Punjab's children.

The initiative reflects the Punjab government's broader vision of not only upgrading school infrastructure but also fundamentally transforming teaching standards, classroom practices, and student outcomes.