Punjab Government's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana aids Patiala woman battling kidney stone, diabetes

Patiala:

By the time dawn broke over Patiala, 46-year-old Sunita Rani had already spent hours awake, struggling with persistent discomfort that had begun to take over her daily life. A constant dull pain in her lower back gradually intensified, often shooting through her side whenever she attempted to stand upright.

Swelling in her feet worsened with each passing day, making even basic movement to the kitchen exhausting. She frequently paused midway, leaning against walls for support as waves of pain passed.

Despite her worsening condition, Sunita continued with her household responsibilities, hoping the issue would resolve naturally. However, when the symptoms became unbearable, her family encouraged her to seek medical attention.

Diagnosis at Mata Kaushalya Hospital

Acting on the advice of family members, Sunita registered under Punjab’s acclaimed Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and received a Sehat Card for her family. She was admitted to Mata Kaushalya Hospital, where doctors carried out detailed examinations and diagnosed her with kidney stones lodged in the ureter. They also identified uncontrolled diabetes and severe swelling, which required immediate stabilisation before any surgical intervention could be considered.

Sharing her experience, Sunita said, “When the pain became unbearable, I registered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna and got a Sehat Card made for my family. The doctors examined me and diagnosed kidney stones. Because my sugar levels were very high and there was a lot of swelling, they first started treatment to control both conditions.”

She further added, “I am regularly visiting the hospital for check-ups, and the doctors are continuously monitoring my condition. The swelling has reduced now, and my medicines for sugar control have been changed.”

Cashless treatment under the scheme

Sunita expressed relief over receiving cashless treatment, which eased the financial burden on her family during a critical time. “I have been given another 10-day course of treatment, after which the doctors will decide the date for the operation. From my initial treatment to the surgery in the coming days, I will not have to pay anything, and it is such a comfort and relief,” she says.

A message of relief and hope

For Sunita and her family, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has provided crucial support during a difficult health crisis. The scheme ensured timely registration, continuous monitoring, specialist access, and financial protection.

Today, her condition is steadily improving. “The swelling has now reduced, and soon my sugar levels too will be under control. While my treatment is still ongoing, I now face recovery with hope instead of fear, thanks to the Sehat Card,” she noted.

She further adds, “I believe that government healthcare schemes like the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana are helping families receive timely medical care without worrying about expenses.”