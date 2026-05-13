Punjab government forms high-powered committee to finalise reservation policy for Agniveers

New Delhi:

The Punjab government has constituted a high-powered committee to prepare a reservation framework for Agniveers in state government jobs after the completion of their military service under the Agnipath scheme. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Officials said the committee will now work on the structure, eligibility criteria and recruitment process for providing reservation benefits to Agniveers across different government departments.

Senior officers included in the panel

The newly formed committee includes senior officers Vikas Partap, Bhawna Garg, Sumer Singh Gurjar and SS Srivastava. The panel has been asked to prepare recommendations and finalise the policy framework within a fixed timeline.

According to the government, the committee will study how trained Agniveers can be absorbed into various public service roles after returning from military duty.

Punjab govt plans jobs in police, fire and forest departments

The Bhagwant Mann government is considering multiple departments where former Agniveers could be recruited. These include Punjab Police, Forest Services, Fire Services, Jails, Home Guards and PESCO, among others.

The Chief Minister said Agniveers are disciplined and professionally trained youth whose skills can be effectively used in government services. Officials added that the reservation structure and recruitment rules are expected to be prepared after consultations within the committee.

Move aimed at rehabilitation of Agniveers

The government said the policy is being designed to ensure that Agniveers are able to smoothly transition into civilian employment after completing their service tenure. Bhagwant Mann said the state wants to create meaningful opportunities for these youth so that their training and experience continue to benefit society.

“The policy should be prepared in a comprehensive manner so that returning Agniveers can become part of Punjab’s development journey,” he said during the meeting.

Punjab’s military legacy

While discussing the proposal, the Chief Minister also referred to Punjab’s long-standing contribution to the armed forces. He said Punjab has always played a major role in protecting the country and that the state’s youth have a strong tradition of courage and sacrifice.

According to Mann, the government remains committed to the welfare of soldiers, paramilitary personnel and police forces. Punjab already provides financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty.

With the committee now officially formed, the Punjab government is expected to begin detailed discussions on reservation percentages, department-wise vacancies and eligibility conditions.