Punjab government appoints Harmanpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur among seven sports personalities for PPS job

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has appointed several star athletes, including hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, to the Punjab Police Service (PPS).

Harmanpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur are among the seven sports personalities appointed as PPS officers. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had himself handed the appointment letters to the athletes.

Apart from the two, the chosen sports personalities for the PPS jobs include four other hockey stars and one shot-putter. Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, and Dilpreet Singh are from the hockey arena, while Tejinder Toor is the shot-putter to be appointed for the government job.

Hockey has been a sport that has provided immense joy to the Indian fans. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's team won a Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, making it back-to-back podium finishes at the Summer Games. Harmanpreet was the star as he slammed some very crucial goals. India had also won the Bronze under Manpreet Singh at the Tokyo Games 2021.

For his contribution to the sport, Harmanpreet Singh, now famously called 'Sarpanch', has also been nominated for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award alongside twin-medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker, chess champion Gukesh D, and para-Olympics gold winner Praveen Kumar.

Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was stripped of her Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank following a fake degree row in 2018, was given the appointment letter again. Punjab CM Mann explained how his government is focusing on providing '100% jobs' to athletes for their performance in international events.

"The state government is committed to providing 100% jobs to players for excelling in international events," Mann had said while addressing the gathering.

"Punjab not only has the distinction of being the food bowl of the country, but it also produces ace players. From time to time, the players from the state have brought glory to the country by their marvellous performance in various events," he added.

