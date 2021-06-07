Monday, June 07, 2021
     
Punjab extends Covid-induced restrictions till June 15

Night curfew to remain in force from 7pm-6am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays.

Chandigarh Updated on: June 07, 2021 16:57 IST
Shops can now remain open till 6 pm 
Image Source : PTI

Punjab government on Monday extended Covid-induced restrictions till June 15.

However, a few relaxations have been given. Shops can now remain open till 6 pm and private offices can function at 50 per cent strength. Night curfew to remain in force from 7pm-6am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays.

As part of unlocking, many states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra are among the major states that have eased lockdown restrictions, which were reimposed from mid-April as the devastating second wave hit the country.

