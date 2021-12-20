Monday, December 20, 2021
     
Drone spotted near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur: BSF

BSF said that the drone returned to the Pakistan side of the border after officers fired to bring it down.

Rashi Hardaha Written by: Rashi Hardaha
New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2021 12:00 IST
Drone spotted near India-Pak border in Punjab
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Drone spotted near India-Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday spotted a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area, news agency ANI reported. The drone was observed at 12:30 am on an intervening night of December 20, a senior BSF officer told the agency.

BSF officer spotted the drone and shot at it, firing 5 rounds. Following this, the drone returned to the Pakistan side of the border.

"BSF personnel fired 5 rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," officer said.

A search operation is underway in the area. 

