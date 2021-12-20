Drone spotted near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur: BSF

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Drone spotted near India-Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday spotted a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area, news agency ANI reported. The drone was observed at 12:30 am on an intervening night of December 20, a senior BSF officer told the agency.

BSF officer spotted the drone and shot at it, firing 5 rounds. Following this, the drone returned to the Pakistan side of the border.

"BSF personnel fired 5 rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," officer said.

A search operation is underway in the area.

