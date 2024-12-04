Punjab CM dedicates 'Nishaan-e-Inquilaab' plaza to masses, says it will inspire youth for selfless service

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the state-of-the-art 'Nishaan-e-Inquilaab' plaza will ever inspire youngsters for selfless service to the nation by perpetuating the life and philosophy of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating the plaza to people which houses 30 feet high bronze statue of an iconic martyr on Airport road, the Chief Minister said that this legendary martyr should not only be remembered only on his martyrdom day (March 23) or birthday (September 28) but he said that the iconic martyr should be remembered every moment.

Plaza constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore

He said that this plaza, constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, will ever inspire our younger generations to follow the footsteps of the great martyr and serve the country zealously. Mann expressed hope that this plaza will act as a lighthouse for the visitors coming from within the country and abroad by apprising them about the role of this legendary martyr.

The Chief Minister said that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said that none of the previous government had bothered about naming this airport after a great martyr but after assuming the charge of office his government accorded top priority to it.

Mann further said that naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for cherishing the aspirations of the great martyrs. He said that as per the aspirations of great nationalists, the state government is duty bound to ensure the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the day is not far away when due to concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab will soon emerge as a front runner state across the country.

Govt committed to fulfill every dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to fulfill every dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society. He said that the young hero of the freedom struggle had sacrificed his life at a young age for emancipating the country from clutches of foreign imperialism.

He bemoaned that the previous governments during the past 70 years blatantly ignored the vision and dreams of our great martyrs like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is ensuring that no one from the state migrates abroad so that the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh are fulfilled. He said that the state government has already given around 50,000 jobs to youth in a transparent manner and no stone will be further left unturned for it.

Mann said that the state government has already put the wheels of state government in motion to start reverse migration in the state.

The Chief Minister said that at the age when youth demands gifts from their parents, Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji sought freedom for his motherland from the Britishers.

He said that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a well-read leader who was always worried about the welfare of people. He said that the iconic martyr had played a great role in emancipating the country from clutches of British imperialism.

The Chief Minister said that the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam still remain unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism and poverty still rule the roost. He also called upon people to rise above the parochial consideration of caste, communalism and creed to make India number one.

Mann said that it will be a real tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters who had laid their lives at the altar of the motherland.

The Chief Minister also called upon youth to come forward and carve out a country of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s dream adding that all of us have to make strenuous efforts to realize the dreams of martyrs. He said that it is the need of the hour to restore the pristine glory of the state adding that the legendary martyr was not only an individual but an institution adding that we must follow in his footsteps for the progress of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will inspire youth to serve the country. He said that apart from emancipating the country from foreign clutches Shaheed Bhagat Singh had also envisioned a corruption and poverty-free India.

Mann exhorted the youth to take a pledge that they would follow the footsteps of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to serve the state.

