Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 50,000 govt jobs for youth, pledges more employment opportunities

In a significant move towards addressing unemployment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that nearly 50,000 youth have been appointed to government jobs in the state over the past 32 months. During an event in Patiala on December 3, the Chief Minister revealed plans for more recruitment drives in sectors like health, education, and other key departments to provide further employment opportunities.

CM Mann reiterated his government's commitment to offering maximum opportunities to the youth and said that the state was actively working to create new paths for them to contribute to Punjab's socio-economic growth. He acknowledged that many of the newly appointed youths had secured government jobs based on merit, highlighting that none of the appointments had faced legal challenges in court.

He emphasised that these young recruits, now integral parts of the government, should serve with dedication and missionary spirit. Mann urged the youth not to seek shortcuts to success but to focus on hard work and persistence, stressing that the sky is the limit for those who toil with sincerity.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of filling vacant government positions, ensuring that the recruitment process remains fair and transparent. He spoke proudly of the fact that these 50,000 jobs were secured based solely on merit.

Further, CM Mann outlined the state government's initiative to make Punjab a hub for medical education, mentioning the ongoing construction of new medical colleges in cities such as Mohali, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, and Malerkotla. He emphasised that these institutions would play a key role in providing top-tier medical education and healthcare to the people of Punjab.

Mann also highlighted the state's plan to open high-tech centres for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC. The goal is to equip youth with the skills needed to serve in key positions across the state and the country.

In his speech, CM Mann took jabs at political opponents. He criticised Sukhbir Singh Badal, calling him a politically motivated leader disconnected from Punjab’s ground realities. He also attacked former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his family's record of neglecting Punjab's interests, accusing them of aligning with forces that were detrimental to the state's welfare. Mann also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "master of rhetoric" who can spin any situation to his advantage.

Mann concluded his address by urging the newly appointed youth to remain humble and focus on serving the people of Punjab with dedication, adding that true success lies in hard work and staying grounded.