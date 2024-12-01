CM Bhagwant Mann reaffirms commitment to empowerment, recites Sant Ram Udasi’s poem at PAU youth festival

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reiterated his commitment to making the youth an active partner in the socio-economic progress of the state during his address at the inter-zonal youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday.

Speaking to a large gathering of students, faculty, and other attendees, Mann emphasisCM Bhagwant Singh Mann during Zonal youth festival at PAU, Ludhiana.ed that the state government is dedicated to nurturing the potential of the youth and ensuring their active involvement in the state's growth. He noted that the youth of Punjab have inherent qualities that, when properly guided and utilised, can enable them to excel in various fields.

"Students and youth are like planes, and our government will provide them with the launchpad they need to soar to new heights," CM Mann said, adding that he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the youth of Punjab achieve their goals. He encouraged the young audience to aim high and focus on carving an identity for themselves in society, reminding them that "the sky’s the limit."

Mann shared a personal reflection on the importance of youth festivals, recalling how such events played a key role in shaping his life. "It is a matter of great pride for me to be here today because I am a product of such youth festivals. These festivals helped me grow not just as an artist but also as a politician," he said, noting that his early experiences participating in youth festivals were foundational to his success.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to remind the youth to remain humble in the face of success. "While winning is important, staying grounded and continuing to work hard is key," he urged. He further encouraged the students to use the platform of youth festivals to develop a well-rounded personality, fostering both skill and character.

CM’s journey: From science to arts and culture

Reflecting on his journey, Mann revealed that while his father, a science teacher, had wanted him to focus on academics, his passion for art and culture led him to excel in those fields. "My success in the art and cultural world is a result of my determination and positive mindset," he shared. He urged the youth to recognize and value the relationships and mentors who help them succeed, even as they reach greater heights.

Highlighting the role of youth in the future of Punjab, CM Mann called on the students to play a proactive role in supporting the state government’s efforts to make Punjab a global frontrunner. "The youth of Punjab possess unmatched energy and talent, and it is time for them to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state," he stated.

Mann also took a moment to contrast his government’s priorities with those of his predecessors, emphasizing that his administration places youth welfare at the forefront. "My government is giving top priority to the holistic development of youth, attending events like these without fail," he noted, adding that there are ample funds available to support such initiatives.

A Rare and emotional moment: Reciting Sant Ram Udasi’s Poem

In an emotional and rare moment, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his college mate and artist Karamjit Anmol, recited a poem titled "Maghda Rahin Ve Surja Kammian De Vehre" by the renowned Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udasi. The poem, which has deep personal significance for Mann, was a part of his college days and is known for its revolutionary message. Mann's captivating recitation left the audience spellbound, receiving loud applause from students and teachers alike.

This unique and heartfelt performance not only showcased the Chief Minister’s connection to his roots but also served as a powerful reminder of the importance of art, culture, and education in shaping the future of youth.

The event was a resounding success, further solidifying Bhagwant Mann's reputation as a leader deeply committed to empowering the youth and fostering a brighter, more prosperous future for Punjab.