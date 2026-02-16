Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital in Mohali after he experiences exhaustion

Mohali:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on Monday admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali again, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. The chief minister was admitted to the hospital after he experienced exhaustion. Earlier in the day, the Punjab chief minister took a discharge from the hospital and went straight to Moga to attend an event under the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. However, after addressing a gathering there, he returned to the hospital.

Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital earlier in the day

Before he was discharged earlier, Mann in a post on X said, "A massive rally is being held today by the Aam Aadmi Party at Killi Chahlan village near Moga... See you there, friends."

The event was attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state cabinet ministers. Brought from Sangrur, Mann was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion.

Hospital says Mann's condition was stable

The hospital authorities then said Mann's condition was stable and all his vital parameters were within normal limits. Earlier, Mann and Kejriwal paid a visit to the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur's Dhuri on the occasion of Mahashivratri

It should be noted that this is not the first time the chief minister was hospitalised. In September last year, he was also admitted due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. Prior to that, he received treatment at the same hospital for a bacterial infection.